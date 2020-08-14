Venezuela-bound Iranian fuel now headed to US, sources say Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Tankers carrying Iranian fuel cargoes covered by a US warrant for seizure are sailing to the United States after talks between US authorities and ship owners, a US government source and a shipping source said. Iran had planned to transport the gasoline to Venezuela, a supply line that both Tehran and Caracas have flaunted in defiance of US sanctions. Washington has imposed sanctions on both countries to choke oil exports and deprive their governments of their main source of revenue.


