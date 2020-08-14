Canada's correctional institutions released thousands of inmates in the early days of COVID-19 Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Canadian correctional institutions saw an “unprecedented” drop in their inmate populations as governments across Canada took steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



There were 6,000 fewer inmates in Canadian institutions between February and April, says the latest report from Statistics Canada , with most of the decline from provincial and territorial jails. The provincial inmate population decreased by 25 per cent, while the federal inmate population declined by just one per cent during the same time period.



Overall, there was a 16 per cent drop in the inmate population in Canadian correctional institutions during the early days of the pandemic.



“These month-to-month changes are unprecedented,” said the report. “Typically, correctional population average daily counts tend to be stable over time, with slight variations occurring over longer periods.”



Scot Wortley, a criminology professor at the University of Toronto, said people need to recognize Canada does not have a large number of inmates.



“Sixteen per cent may sound like a lot, but it likely doesn’t amount to hundreds of thousands of inmates being released from our institutions,” said Wortley. “To the extent that it was able to curb the spread of COVID within correctional institutions, I think [releasing some inmates] was probably a positive move.”



Wortley said releasing some inmates may have helped curbed community spread, because there is movement between correctional settings and the community.



But he said Canada’s correctional services need to be cautious about this approach. “We want to make sure public safety is ensured,” he said.



At the end of March, Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair called on the federal prison service and parole board to consider the early release of some prisoners to stem the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.



The COVID-19 pandemic presented many health and safety challenges for inmates. Correctional institutions face unique challenges when it comes to COVID-19 prevention and transmission because of the close-proximity living conditions.



The National Post reported in April, that COVID-19 was being unaddressed in Canadian prisons. “Despite statements to the contrary from Correctional Service Canada (CSC) headquarters, inmates have not been given hand sanitizer or additional soap; inmates with fevers are being thrown in solitary confinement; corrections officers are not exercising social distancing; new inmates are not being isolated; and there are medication shortages for inmates with asthma, amongst a bevy of other massive problems.”



Besides temporary or early release of low-risk offenders to stop the spread, other prevention measures recommended included extending periods for parole appeals and access to medical leave privileges, and alternatives to custody while awaiting trials, sentencing and bail hearings.



Provincial and territorial jails are meant for adults serving sentences of two years less a day, and for those awaiting trial or sentencing. Federal prisons are designated for inmates serving sentences longer than two years, including those serving indeterminate sentences and dangerous offenders.



The StatsCan report said all 13 provincial and territorial correctional services programs in Canada reported a decrease in the number of adults in custody from February to April. Nova Scotia’s provincial inmate population reported the largest decline, at 41 per cent. Nunavut’s provincial inmate population declined the least, at 14 per cent.



Monthly changes in the amount of federal inmates was relatively unchanged from February to March and remained stable from 2019-2020. The average change was less than 0.5 per cent per month. 👓 View full article

