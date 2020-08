NRL fans ejected from stadium after alleged racial abuse of Indigenous player Brent Naden Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

A group of men have been ejected from Central Coast Stadium for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden. 👓 View full article

