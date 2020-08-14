Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bald eagle attacks $950 state drone, drops it into Lake Michigan

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
A bald eagle waged an attack on an EGLE drone 162 feet above the waters of Lake Michigan, and won. The motive for the attack is unknown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lake Michigan Lake Michigan One of the Great Lakes of North America

Bald eagle attacks $950 drone, sends it to bottom of Lake Michigan

 In the battle for air supremacy, a bald eagle​ just proved that technology is no match for brute strength.
CBS News

Dog reunited with owners after being found treading water for four miles in Lake Michigan

 This dog was reunited with her owners after being rescued and found treading water four miles off the coast of Lake Michigan.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Great Blue Herons skim the surface of the lake as they fly in to land [Video]

Great Blue Herons skim the surface of the lake as they fly in to land

Great Blue Herons are among the largest birds in North America. With a wingspan that can reach over 2m (6.5 feet), only eagles and swans are larger. They are a beautiful sight to see, most frequently..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:36Published
Battle of the skies! Crow saves heron from bald eagle attack [Video]

Battle of the skies! Crow saves heron from bald eagle attack

This is the remarkable moment a crow came to the rescue of a young heron which was under attack from a bald eagle. The rare scene was captured in Vancouver in Canada on July 11th. "At the end, my..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Bald eagle attacks $950 state drone, drops it into Lake Michigan

 A bald eagle waged an attack on an EGLE drone 162 feet above the waters of Lake Michigan, and won. The motive for the attack is unknown.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The RegisterNewsdayChicago S-TCBS News

Skateboarder rescued from Lake Michigan after falling from northwest Indiana pier
Chicago S-T

Michigan university among 1st in U.S. to test campus living during COVID-19 pandemic

 Lake Superior State University students have moved back into dorms and start classes Monday. Life will look different than when they left.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this