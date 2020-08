You Might Like

Tweets about this wrikent3500 RT @NYTObits: Luchita Hurtado, Artist Who Became a Sensation in Her 90s, Dies at 99 https://t.co/0j4xTKz7Kq 2 hours ago Boulevard Luchita Hurtado, Venezuelan artist - and friend of Frida Kahlo and Agnes Martin - who became a sensation in her 90s… https://t.co/tHiraEdwlG 3 hours ago NYT Obituaries Luchita Hurtado, Artist Who Became a Sensation in Her 90s, Dies at 99 https://t.co/0j4xTKz7Kq 3 hours ago Ann Levin Recognized in her 90s … Luchita Hurtado, Artist Who Became a Sensation in Her 90s, Dies at 99 https://t.co/YjrDhdpMHj 6 hours ago Manutd M🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑 🌍🌎🌏 RT @BostonGlobe: Luchita Hurtado, artist who became a sensation in her 90s, dies at 99 https://t.co/dOBD1BFJQh https://t.co/tekAJ5gVsn 10 hours ago The Boston Globe Luchita Hurtado, artist who became a sensation in her 90s, dies at 99 https://t.co/dOBD1BFJQh https://t.co/tekAJ5gVsn 10 hours ago Goéland 🏳️‍🌈 RT @galleryjuana: “‘Everything in this world, I find, I’m related to,’ she once said.” Luchita Hurtado, Artist Who Became a Sensation in He… 12 hours ago Karen J Watson Luchita Hurtado, Artist Who Became a Sensation in Her 90s, Dies at 99 https://t.co/ZvCkM061J6 14 hours ago