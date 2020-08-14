Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Ex-pizza delivery boy's gym firm worth over £1bn
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Ex-pizza delivery boy's gym firm worth over £1bn
Friday, 14 August 2020 (
11 hours ago
)
Ben Francis, the founder of sportswear company Gymshark, is now worth an estimated £700m.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Victory over Japan Day
Donald Trump
FC Bayern Munich
Apple Inc.
Kamala Harris
Google
Israel
Coronavirus disease 2019
Belarus
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Germany
Hollande
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Robert Trump
WORTH WATCHING
With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home
Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history
Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store
Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal