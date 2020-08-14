Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump’s younger brother Robert hospitalized in New York

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
President Trump’s younger brother Robert hospitalized in New YorkWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York 00:20

 CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory [Video]

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her primary win but declined to answer the reporter's question directly.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:33Published

Trump dodges QAnon conspiracy theory question

 President Donald Trump dodged questions Friday about his thoughts on QAnon during a White House briefing. Trump was asked about his support for Marjorie Taylor..
USATODAY.com
Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede [Video]

Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper [Video]

Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper

A U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

JetBlue grounds all New York, Boston flights

 JetBlue says a combination of weather and new federal aviation rules forced it to to ground all of its planes at New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports, Newark..
CBS News

Missing man reunited with family after AP photo

 Nicholas Simmons, a New York man missing since New Year's Day, was reunited with his family after they viewed a photo of him huddled over a Washington, DC steam..
CBS News

Cardinal Dolan on meaning of Christmas

 Pope Francis calls Christmas "an encounter with the Lord." Cardinal Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the..
CBS News

Increased security, cold temps for those celebrating in Times Square

 About one million people are expected to pack New York City’s Times Square for New Year’s Eve and those celebrating in Manhattan will face bitter cold and..
CBS News

The shadowy world of counterfeit wines

 A high-stakes courtroom drama played out in New York City pitting wealthy wine collectors against a man accused of intentionally making and selling millions of..
CBS News

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

Baby panda makes public debut at National Zoo

 Baby panda cub Bao Bao, 4 month old, is the latest new star at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Visitors flocked to catch the first public glimpse of the..
CBS News

Supreme Court gets the bobblehead treatment

 Members of the highest court in the land are being immortalized by a Washington D.C. law professor in a very unusual way; they're being turned into bobbleheads...
CBS News

National Zoo incidents raise questions about animal safety

 Sharyl Attkisson reports on a string of recent mishaps at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, in Washington, D.C., that have led some insiders to question management..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

White House report recommends Georgia issue statewide mask mandate

 Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is trying to stop Atlanta from mandating masks.
CBS News

Democrats expect to lose vote on unemployment extension

 Senate Democrats are expected to fall short of the sixty votes needed to extend unemployment benefits. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett..
CBS News

U.S. helping Iraq “track terrorist elements,” Carney says

 White House Press Secretary Jay Carney outlines additional aid from the United States in Iraq’s strategy to fend off al Qaeda.
CBS News

First lady preps for milestone birthday

 Michelle Obama is preparing for her 50th birthday in Hawaii. Major Garrett reports on the festivities she has planned with close friends as well as the..
CBS News

Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

Cuba Gooding Jr wears Black Lives Matter mask to court

 Sporting a Black Lives Matter face mask, Cuba Gooding Jr showed up at a New York City court on Thursday to hear lawyers argue over what restrictions to place on..
WorldNews

"Scariest moments of my life": Metro-North train passenger

 Dennis O'Neill realized something was wrong moments before the train he was riding to Manhattan went off the rails and crashed, killing four people and injuring..
CBS News

NYC train derailment passenger on terrifying ordeal

 Dr. Joel Zaritsky was on his way to Manhattan when his train suddenly went crashing off the rails, killing four and injuring dozens more. Zaritsky recounts the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Who Do Republicans Favor for Their 2024 Presidential Candidate? They Are Interested in Another Trump [Video]

Who Do Republicans Favor for Their 2024 Presidential Candidate? They Are Interested in Another Trump

Republican voters are favoring the current VP over the President’s son when looking ahead to 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump To Make Campaign Stops Monday At Mankato Airport, Central Wisconsin [Video]

Trump To Make Campaign Stops Monday At Mankato Airport, Central Wisconsin

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign officially announced Friday that the president will visit Minnesota and Wisconsin next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this