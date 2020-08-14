|
President Trump’s younger brother Robert hospitalized in New York
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump declines to reject Qanon theory
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:33Published
Trump dodges QAnon conspiracy theory questionPresident Donald Trump dodged questions Friday about his thoughts on QAnon during a White House briefing. Trump was asked about his support for Marjorie Taylor..
USATODAY.com
Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
JetBlue grounds all New York, Boston flightsJetBlue says a combination of weather and new federal aviation rules forced it to to ground all of its planes at New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports, Newark..
CBS News
Missing man reunited with family after AP photoNicholas Simmons, a New York man missing since New Year's Day, was reunited with his family after they viewed a photo of him huddled over a Washington, DC steam..
CBS News
Cardinal Dolan on meaning of ChristmasPope Francis calls Christmas "an encounter with the Lord." Cardinal Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the..
CBS News
Increased security, cold temps for those celebrating in Times SquareAbout one million people are expected to pack New York City’s Times Square for New Year’s Eve and those celebrating in Manhattan will face bitter cold and..
CBS News
The shadowy world of counterfeit winesA high-stakes courtroom drama played out in New York City pitting wealthy wine collectors against a man accused of intentionally making and selling millions of..
CBS News
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Baby panda makes public debut at National ZooBaby panda cub Bao Bao, 4 month old, is the latest new star at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Visitors flocked to catch the first public glimpse of the..
CBS News
Supreme Court gets the bobblehead treatmentMembers of the highest court in the land are being immortalized by a Washington D.C. law professor in a very unusual way; they're being turned into bobbleheads...
CBS News
National Zoo incidents raise questions about animal safetySharyl Attkisson reports on a string of recent mishaps at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, in Washington, D.C., that have led some insiders to question management..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
White House report recommends Georgia issue statewide mask mandateGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp is trying to stop Atlanta from mandating masks.
CBS News
Democrats expect to lose vote on unemployment extensionSenate Democrats are expected to fall short of the sixty votes needed to extend unemployment benefits. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett..
CBS News
U.S. helping Iraq “track terrorist elements,” Carney saysWhite House Press Secretary Jay Carney outlines additional aid from the United States in Iraq’s strategy to fend off al Qaeda.
CBS News
First lady preps for milestone birthdayMichelle Obama is preparing for her 50th birthday in Hawaii. Major Garrett reports on the festivities she has planned with close friends as well as the..
CBS News
Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
Cuba Gooding Jr wears Black Lives Matter mask to courtSporting a Black Lives Matter face mask, Cuba Gooding Jr showed up at a New York City court on Thursday to hear lawyers argue over what restrictions to place on..
WorldNews
"Scariest moments of my life": Metro-North train passengerDennis O'Neill realized something was wrong moments before the train he was riding to Manhattan went off the rails and crashed, killing four people and injuring..
CBS News
NYC train derailment passenger on terrifying ordealDr. Joel Zaritsky was on his way to Manhattan when his train suddenly went crashing off the rails, killing four and injuring dozens more. Zaritsky recounts the..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this