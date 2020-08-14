|
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Demands ‘Corruption' Probe After Report of Amazon Options Purchase by Postal Service Chief Louis DeJoy
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday demanded that the U.S. Postal Service’s internal ethics watchdog investigate what she suggested was “corruption” in the purchase of Amazon stock options by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after his appointment to that job. The Massachussetts Democrat Warren, in a tweet, wrote that DeJoy’s “investments in @USPS competitors were already deeply problematic.” “But his purchase of @Amazon stock options after his appointment is inexcusable,” she added. “The @OIGUSPS must investigate this corruption,” Warren wrote, using the Twitter address of the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General. Postmaster General Louis...
