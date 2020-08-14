Global  
 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Demands ‘Corruption' Probe After Report of Amazon Options Purchase by Postal Service Chief Louis DeJoy

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Demands ‘Corruption' Probe After Report of Amazon Options Purchase by Postal Service Chief Louis DeJoySen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday demanded that the U.S. Postal Service’s internal ethics watchdog investigate what she suggested was “corruption” in the purchase of Amazon stock options by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after his appointment to that job. The Massachussetts Democrat Warren, in a tweet, wrote that DeJoy’s “investments in @USPS competitors were already deeply problematic.” “But his purchase of @Amazon stock options after his appointment is inexcusable,” she added. “The @OIGUSPS must investigate this corruption,” Warren wrote, using the Twitter address of the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General. Postmaster General Louis...
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Postal Service Warns Of Mail-In Ballot Delays Ahead Of General Election

Postal Service Warns Of Mail-In Ballot Delays Ahead Of General Election 01:54

 Mail-in ballots could be delayed in 46 states, including Maryland, possibly leading to those ballots not being counted in the November general election, the U.S. Postal Service warned.

