Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson splitMiley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly ended their relationship after 10 months of dating. The former couple reportedly decided to end their relationship after 10 months of dating a few weeks ago, though it is unclear why they decided to break up. Sources told E! News that “La...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus plans to make sobriety a 'long-term lifestyle'

Miley Cyrus plans to make sobriety a 'long-term lifestyle' 00:38

 Miley Cyrus wants to "make sobriety a long-term lifestyle" and friends say it has helped to strengthen her relationship with Cody Simpson.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus American singer-songwriter and actress

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson reportedly split [Video]

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson reportedly split

It has been reported that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Miley Cyrus gets personal on new disco-inspired song 'Midnight Sky,' shares self-directed video

 Did you miss her? Miley Cyrus is back and just as confident as ever on new song "Midnight Sky," which is accompanied by a self-directed video.
USATODAY.com

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split, Call Relationship Quits

 Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have officially called it quits on their relationship ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the former couple tell us they split..
TMZ.com

Cody Simpson Cody Simpson Australian singer from Queensland


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Photographer out to change how people focus on Los Angeles

 Filmmaker Colin Rich spent 16 months taking thousands of pictures of Los Angeles to create a time lapse, giving a pulse to a city often accused of being..
CBS News

Billionaire benefactor Wallis Annenberg uses her wealth for good

 Billionaire Wallis Annenberg talks to CBS News' Bill Whitaker about how she uses her philanthropy to support the arts in Los Angeles.
CBS News
Sia pledges $70,000 to Australians experiencing hardship amid Covid-19 crisis [Video]

Sia pledges $70,000 to Australians experiencing hardship amid Covid-19 crisis

The Chandelier hitmaker, who was born in Adelaide and now resides in Los Angeles, told the Fitzy and Wippa radio show on Friday she prefers spending her money on meaningful experiences and giving back to those who need it most.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month. The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles. The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent. The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

E! News E! News flagship entertainment newscast of the E! network in the United States


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth [Video]

Miley Cyrus lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth when she was 16 years old.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split up [Video]

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split up

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly ended their relationship after 10 months of dating.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published
Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus tease duet [Video]

Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus tease duet

Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are teasing fans about an upcoming duet which has long been teased.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this