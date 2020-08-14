Global  
 

PH bans imported chicken from Brazil over possible COVID-19 contamination

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
PH bans imported chicken from Brazil over possible COVID-19 contaminationAs a precautionary measure, the Philippine government has imposed a temporary ban on the importation of poultry meat from Brazil after COVID-19 was detected on chicken wings imported from the Latin American country to Shenzhen, China. Agriculture Secretary William Dar (MANILA BULLETIN) In response to news reports that Chinese authorities detected SARS-COV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, on chicken wings imported from Brazil, Agriculture Secretary William Dar signed a memorandum order imposing the temporary ban. For issuing the order, Dar cited Section 10 of Republic Act 10611, or...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Chicken Wings Imported From Brazil Test Positive For COVID-19

Chicken Wings Imported From Brazil Test Positive For COVID-19 00:32

 Frozen chicken wings imported to China from Brazil have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The contaminated wings were detected n the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to CNN. The coronavirus was detected on a sample taken from a batch of chicken wings during screening of imported...

