|
Chrissy Teigen confirms she's expecting her third child with John Legend
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has confirmed she's expecting her third baby with John Legend after the pair hinted at the happy news in John's new Wild music video. The singer released the seriously romantic video yesterday and Chrissy takes a starring role. At the very end, as the family of four are playing on the beach, Chrissy puts her hands on her stomach to reveal a small bump. Vevo teased that there was going to be a "beautiful surprise" in the video, but Chrissy finally confirmed the baby news later on her Instagram Stories and Twitter as she showed off her stomach to her millions of fans. "What is this third baby s**t," she joked as she cradled her bump. "What the... Oh my god." This content is...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chrissy Teigen American model
ShowBiz Minute: Penn, Midler, LegendSenn Penn, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will take part in a reading of the script of "Fast Times at Ridgmont High"; Bette Midler has written a kids' book..
USATODAY.com
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal they're expecting 3rd childThe couple revealed the news in Legend's music video for the song "Wild."
CBS News
John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio
Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, John Legend and others will perform at DNCThe slate of performers at the virtual DNC this year also includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Prince Royce.
USATODAY.com
Star-studded entertainment lineup set for Democratic conventionJohn Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter and The Chicks are among the big names slated to perform.
CBS News
Vevo video hosting service
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this