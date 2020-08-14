Toronto strip club exposes at least 550 people to COVID-19 Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

By Jonathan Bradley



A legendary tavern and strip club in downtown Toronto may have exposed too much. Toronto Public Health is informing people who visited the Brass Rail Tavern between Aug. 4-9, that they might have been in contact with COVID-19.



As many as 550 people may have been exposed to the virus.



Dr. Vinita Dubey, the Toronto associate medical officer of health, said Toronto Public Health found out about the infection because it actively investigates all cases. An employee at the Brass Rail who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the strip club between those dates.



“As soon as TPH becomes aware of a COVID-19 case, we act on the information to follow up immediately to begin the contact tracing process,” said Dubey. “Toronto Public Health was notified of the case yesterday and began our case investigation. Through our case investigation, it was made known that this person works at this location and worked during the contagious period.”



“As a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit during this time period.”



Dubey said this incident was the first time TPH has used contact tracing logs since Toronto entered Stage 3 of reopening.



The Brass Rail said in a statement that it was unaware how this case was discovered, but they were quick to respond to it.



“The minute we did, everybody started to go for tests,” said the statement. “Everybody’s tests returned negative.”



The Brass Rail would not disclose what job the infected employee held.



The strip club has since implemented strict measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. It hired a professional cleaning company to clean the building in its entirety.



Toronto Public Health said the Brass Rail was not following proper social distancing guidelines during an inspection, and it was not maintaining its customer log for contact tracing.



The health department said it has followed up with all known close contacts and asked these people to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing. Public health has been notifying people who provided their names and contact information in the club’s contact tracing log, but said it is unable to confirm how many people supplied legitimate contact information.



Dubey said public health has advised the strip club to continue to use its customer log. The customer log is required to collect the names and contact information for each person, the check-in and check-out time, and the location of seating.



*Quarantine for 14 days*



“The establishment is currently working with TPH to ensure all COVID-19 Stage 3 reopening protocols are in place in this setting, including staff and patrons wearing masks, infection prevention and control measures are in place, and appropriate physical distancing measures are followed,” said Dubey.



“Toronto Public Health has issued a notice of non-compliance to the establishment and will complete a re-inspection in 24 hours to ensure the establishment is complying with all provincial regulations and Toronto bylaws.”



“As a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit during this time period.”



TPH recommends people who might have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms to visit the Ontario Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 self-assessment tool . If people develop COVID-19 symptoms, they are encouraged to contact public health, seek COVID-19 testing, and self-isolate.



TPH’s statement said people should continue to follow public health advice such as washing hands often, practicing physical distancing, staying within a social bubble of no more than 10 people, wearing a mask in indoor settings or when physical distance cannot be maintained, and remaining at home when sick.



With files from The Canadian Press.

