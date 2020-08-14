|
Serena Williams: Shelby Rogers shocks former world number one at Top Seed Open
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Serena Williams loses in the Top Seed Open quarter-finals after Shelby Rogers comes back from a set down to win their rain-delayed match 6-1 6-4 7-6 in Lexington.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Serena Williams American tennis player
Serena Williams rallies to defeat sister Venus at Top Seed OpenIn the latest renewal of a rivalry that began when they were learning how to play tennis on the public courts of Compton, Serena and Venus Williams pushed each..
WorldNews
Serena comes from behind to beat Venus at Top Seed OpenSerena Williams comes from a set down to beat her sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Top Seed Open.
BBC News
Serena fights back to set up clash with VenusLexington — Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top..
WorldNews
Serena Williams wins on return to action at Top Seed OpenFormer world number one Serena Williams recovers from a set and three break points down to beat Bernarda Pera in her first match in six months.
BBC News
Shelby Rogers American tennis player
2020 Top Seed Open
Lexington, Kentucky Consolidated city-county in Kentucky, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this