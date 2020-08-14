Serena Williams: Shelby Rogers shocks former world number one at Top Seed Open

In the latest renewal of a rivalry that began when they were learning how to play tennis on the public courts of Compton, Serena and Venus Williams pushed each..

Serena Williams comes from a set down to beat her sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Top Seed Open.

Lexington — Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top..

Former world number one Serena Williams recovers from a set and three break points down to beat Bernarda Pera in her first match in six months.

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title



(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

'The A train is leaving to the #1 seed' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers clinching the Western Conference



The Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22. It’s the first time the Lakers are the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:08 Published 1 week ago