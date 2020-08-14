Global  
 

Serena Williams: Shelby Rogers shocks former world number one at Top Seed Open

BBC News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Serena Williams loses in the Top Seed Open quarter-finals after Shelby Rogers comes back from a set down to win their rain-delayed match 6-1 6-4 7-6 in Lexington.
Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Serena Williams rallies to defeat sister Venus at Top Seed Open

 In the latest renewal of a rivalry that began when they were learning how to play tennis on the public courts of Compton, Serena and Venus Williams pushed each..
WorldNews

Serena comes from behind to beat Venus at Top Seed Open

 Serena Williams comes from a set down to beat her sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Top Seed Open.
BBC News

Serena fights back to set up clash with Venus

 Lexington — Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top..
WorldNews

Serena Williams wins on return to action at Top Seed Open

 Former world number one Serena Williams recovers from a set and three break points down to beat Bernarda Pera in her first match in six months.
BBC News

Shelby Rogers Shelby Rogers American tennis player


2020 Top Seed Open


Lexington, Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky Consolidated city-county in Kentucky, United States

Serena Williams: Shelby Rogers shocks former world number one at Top Seed Open

 Serena Williams loses in the Top Seed Open quarter-finals after Shelby Rogers comes back from a set down to win their rain-delayed match 6-1 6-4 7-6 in...
BBC News Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNewsBBC SportJapan TodayZee NewsNYTimes.comNews24

Sibling rivalry: Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting

 There was zero interaction between the two, not even a furtive glance, when Venus Williams walked past Serena Williams in the Top Seed Open's warmup area...
Denver Post Also reported by •BBC NewsMid-DayWorldNewsBBC SportJapan TodayNews24NYTimes.com

Serena Williams on seeing no fans in the stands: I didn't mind it

Serena Williams on seeing no fans in the stands: I didn't mind it Serena Williams shrugged off the absence of fans to make a winning return from her six-month COVID-19 layoff on Tuesday, defeating lowly ranked Bernarda Pera in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsNYTimes.com

