Experts Break Down The Disturbing Spike In Coronavirus Cases



The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday announced 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:15 Published 2 hours ago

CA's farmworkers risk COVID-19 to eat



Facing a devastating number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the California farming community, farmworkers say their hands are tied because without work, they can't eat. Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:29 Published 4 hours ago