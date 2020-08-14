Global  
 

'Significant risk' of mail ballot delays ahead of US presidential election

SBS Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The Postal Service has told at least three US states that there is "significant risk" voters won't have enough time to complete and return their ballots under current state laws.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

 [NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those votes to be counted. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

