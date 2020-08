The United States lost a bid to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid...

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook stepping down, to be replaced by Elliott Abrams Hook's departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an international arms embargo on Iran

Haaretz 1 week ago Also reported by • VOA News