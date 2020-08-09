Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: 'It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal'

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: 'It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal'We were all warned about this Bayern Munich attack - now we have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Barca players booed by fans as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss [Video]

Barca players booed by fans as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss

Barcelona players booed as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League match

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:22Published

Barcelona: What next after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich?

 What next for Barcelona after a humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich?
BBC News

'We have hit rock bottom' - Pique demands changes at 'humiliated' Barca

 Gerard Pique says that big changes are needed at Barcelona following their "humiliating" 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.
BBC News
Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final [Video]

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

 Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..
WorldNews
Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich [Video]

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Related videos from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match [Video]

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next [Video]

Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next

Barcelona coach Quique Setien relishes victory over Napoli but knows it only gets tougher as they face Bayern Munich in the quarters.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Barca vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Live streaming, BAR v BAY Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

 BAR vs BAY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player...
DNA Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportIndependent

Messi and Suarez to lead line and Coman to return? How Barcelona and Bayern Munich could line-up in mouth-watering Champions League tie

 Bayern Munich face Barcelona in the most mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final tie so far on Friday evening. The Bavarians steamrolled to their eighth...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Team TalkBBC SportIndependent

Champions League Head-to-Head: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) vs Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

 This Friday sees the first Champions League meeting between Barcelona and Bayern Munich since the 2015 final, as the two European giants battle it out in...
Shoot Also reported by •Team TalkBBC SportCBS Sports

Tweets about this

HolyVega

Vega RT @FutbolBible: If Leo Messi scores first against Bayern Munich tonight, we'll giveaway a beautiful 2020/21 Barcelona away kit with "Messi… 6 minutes ago

cristivnR

cristiano RT @TBoywonder: The Messi and Suarez that played against Bayern Munich today #FCBFCB #UefaChampionsLeague https://t.co/KYPvp2oMyG 6 minutes ago

SethOwusu_27

Seth Owusu ⚽ Local champion Messi against Bayern Munich. 😂😂 Barca Alphonso Davis Coutinho Barcelona https://t.co/jazspdc5LP 15 minutes ago

wwfcMattyx

‏ًmatty @iyamu_presley @bernardooooV3 messi scored two against liverpool in the first leg and i thinking bayern munich and… https://t.co/fmuyasa2F7 18 minutes ago

Daniyal_011

Daniyal Thaslim RT @cruisefc0: The Messi that played against bayern munich tonight #FCBFCB #BarcaBayern https://t.co/0ZoLn61PA7 19 minutes ago

phlexkhid

#LifeIsAPhlex👑 🇬🇭 🇺🇸 @NelvisAk @Ebuka Closing the gap like scoring 5? Against Bayern Munich? Who is going to feed him in the 1st place?… https://t.co/Ad59uVxMw6 25 minutes ago

AniSolomonbob

Bobby Ármani RT @ManUtdInPidgin: Bayern Munich dey score first and second leg goals against Lionel Messi and hin Barcelona team in one match. 😂😂 #FCBFC… 26 minutes ago

emtukur

Muhammad Tukur RT @BarcAddicts: Messi’s standards are so high that if he doesn’t score 5 goals against Bayern Munich in the CL knockouts, he’s a fraud. 26 minutes ago