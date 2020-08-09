Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: 'It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal'

Vega RT @FutbolBible: If Leo Messi scores first against Bayern Munich tonight, we'll giveaway a beautiful 2020/21 Barcelona away kit with "Messi… 6 minutes ago

cristiano RT @TBoywonder: The Messi and Suarez that played against Bayern Munich today #FCBFCB #UefaChampionsLeague https://t.co/KYPvp2oMyG 6 minutes ago

Seth Owusu ⚽ Local champion Messi against Bayern Munich. 😂😂 Barca Alphonso Davis Coutinho Barcelona https://t.co/jazspdc5LP 15 minutes ago

‏ًmatty @iyamu_presley @bernardooooV3 messi scored two against liverpool in the first leg and i thinking bayern munich and… https://t.co/fmuyasa2F7 18 minutes ago

Daniyal Thaslim RT @cruisefc0: The Messi that played against bayern munich tonight #FCBFCB #BarcaBayern https://t.co/0ZoLn61PA7 19 minutes ago

#LifeIsAPhlex👑 🇬🇭 🇺🇸 @NelvisAk @Ebuka Closing the gap like scoring 5? Against Bayern Munich? Who is going to feed him in the 1st place?… https://t.co/Ad59uVxMw6 25 minutes ago

Bobby Ármani RT @ManUtdInPidgin: Bayern Munich dey score first and second leg goals against Lionel Messi and hin Barcelona team in one match. 😂😂 #FCBFC… 26 minutes ago