Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi greets nation on Independence Day

DNA Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort, and deliver his seventh consecutive I-Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort

74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort 01:31

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds [Video]

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present [Video]

President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi [Video]

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the rapid development in the country while addressing from the rampant of iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He said that rail and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

You have so much to be proud of: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu greets India on Independence Day

 Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulated his Indian counterpart and a PM Modi and the people of India on country's Independence Day.
Zee News

PM to address nation from Red Fort for 7th consecutive time amid pandemic shadow

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday -- an address that comes...
IndiaTimes

India turns 74: PM Modi unfurls tricolour, addresses nation

 The Independence Day function, this year, is relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

Tweets about this