'I have no idea why': 5-year-old boy fatally shot in North Carolina 'loved everybody,' family says

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Struck North Carolina



A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit North Carolina on Sunday. The quake shook an area about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state's border with Virginia. According to CNN, it struck about 8:07 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but damage to homes and other structures have been reported. According to the US Geological Survey offices, earthquakes become destructive at a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.0.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970