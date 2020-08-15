Global  
 

'I have no idea why': 5-year-old boy fatally shot in North Carolina 'loved everybody,' family says

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020
The world knows Cannon Hinnant as the North Carolina 5-year-old who was fatally shot while riding his bike. His family is mourning a life cut short.
