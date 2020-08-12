TV for Wednesday, August 19

FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning until next Wednesday



Phoenix tied the record of 117 degrees on Friday set back in 2015. That also marked the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix in the month of August. We've hit it 3 times on record now including.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:00 Published 19 hours ago

Agents of SHIELD Series Finale - Last Table Read



Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Series Finale -Last Table Read- Featurette (HD) - With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 12:40 Published 23 hours ago