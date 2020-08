Devon Smith managed as Essendon test depth with five changes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Essendon's key defender Michael Hurley and concussed forward Jacob Townsend are among five changes for the Bombers who decided to rest midfielder Devon Smith and ruckman Tom Bellchambers for clash against St Kilda. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this