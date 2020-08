Swans youngster Elijah Taylor suspended for season, club fined for COVID-19 breach Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor has been banned for the rest of the AFL season with his club fined $50,000 - half of which is suspended - for breaching COVID-19 protocols. 👓 View full article

