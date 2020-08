Pompeo signs deal to move US troops from Germany to Poland Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The US has signed a deal with Poland to pave the way for the redeployment of American troops from Germany to the eastern European country. The agreement also makes Poland the new headquarters of the US Army V Corps. 👓 View full article

The United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany, reducing U.S. troops there from some 36,000 to 24,000, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday. Among the U.S... Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago

