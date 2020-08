You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barca players booed by fans as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss



Barcelona players booed as they return to hotel after stunning 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League match Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:22 Published 11 hours ago Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon



Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago Players TOO GOOD To Be Substitutes XI



Our list includes Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City stars, as well as players who left Arsenal and Manchester United looking for glory but finding only a spot on the sidelines... Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 12:49 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this