Andrew Scheer warns Conservatives not to take party unity for granted as he prepares to exit stage right Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In a candid exit interview with CBC Radio's The House, Andrew Scheer says whoever succeeds him as Conservative leader will have to deal directly with the growing sense of Western alienation that’s spawned the Wexit movement and talk of separation in Alberta. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this