Belarus protests: Putin, Lukashenko discuss unrest as fresh demonstrations erupt
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Thousands of people have joined renewed protests in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection. The embattled leader has appealed to Russia after warning the unrest could spill over into other countries.
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.