Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus protests: Putin, Lukashenko discuss unrest as fresh demonstrations erupt

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Thousands of people have joined renewed protests in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection. The embattled leader has appealed to Russia after warning the unrest could spill over into other countries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests 02:02

 Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue [Video]

Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue

Protesters in Minsk, Belarus have continued to show solidarity during the recent clashes in the wake of the contentious presidential election. Footage from August 13 shows scores of demonstrators..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:26Published
Beatings and cries for help amid Belarus unrest [Video]

Beatings and cries for help amid Belarus unrest

A BBC team in Minsk saw violent scenes amid protests sparked by Sunday's disputed election result.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:37Published
Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests [Video]

Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests

Preliminary results give Belarusian leader a sixth term, while rights group reports one protester killed, 200 detained.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:38Published

Tweets about this