HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published 'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi 15:14 BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is...