Blue heavens: Newnes rescues Carlton from defeat after final siren Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Jack Newnes kicked an after-the-siren goal from the 50-metre line, on the boundary, sparking delirium for the Blues players on the field after they ground their way back into the game. 👓 View full article

