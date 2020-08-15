Global  
 

Well known Afghan peace negotiator survives attack by gunmen

Saturday, 15 August 2020
Well known Afghan peace negotiator survives attack by gunmenKabul, Afghanistan — A female member of Afghanistan's peace negotiating team and a former parliamentarian survived an assassination attempt, Afghan officials said Saturday. Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that Fawzia Koofi was attacked late Friday afternoon near the capital of Kabul returning from a visit to...
