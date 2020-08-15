Global  
 

Japan marks 75th anniversary of war end with no Abe apology

Japan marks 75th anniversary of war end with no Abe apologyTOKYO: Japan on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, with Emperor Naruhito expressing “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime actions at a somber annual ceremony curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Naruhito pledged to reflect on the war’s events and expressed hope that the tragedy would never be repeated. There was no word of apology from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who gave thanks for the...
News video: 75th Anniversary Marks End Of WWII

75th Anniversary Marks End Of WWII 00:31

 Today is the 75th anniversary of what led to the end of World War II.

Abe gets pasting for similar speeches during A-bomb events

 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came in for sharp criticism for delivering two strikingly similar speeches during annual memorial ceremonies on Aug. 6 and 9 to mark..
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack

 "Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo,..
Japan’s Princess Mako and fiancé in US keep love alive amid stalled wedding plans

 The planned marriage between Princess Mako, a niece of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, and her fiancé Kei Komuro remains up in the air amid the coronavirus..
Japan says concerns over Hong Kong growing, after activist Agnes Chow arrested

 TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister said on Thursday the arrests of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media tycoon Jimmy Lai raised..
Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for much-needed U.S. stimulus

 TOKYO, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday as a comparatively soft yen encouraged buying with sentiment also helped by U.S. President Donald..
VJ Day: UK commemorates 75th anniversary as royals lead tributes

 The Prince of Wales leads a two-minute silence, marking the day World War Two ended with Japan's surrender.
Today in History for August 15th

 Highlights of this day in history: Allies mark VJ-Day as World War II effectively ends; Woodstock begins; France's Napoleon Bonaparte born; India gains..
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing [Video]

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

Hiroshima mayor urges nations to reject self-centred nationalism on 75th anniversary of attack that killed over 140,000.

North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks [Video]

North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks

North Korean residents on Monday (July 27) watched fireworks and laid flowers at statues of their late leaders to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media..

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the..

