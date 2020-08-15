Global  
 

Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020
Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospitalNew York - President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's youngest brother was "very ill." The president entered New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan wearing a face mask on Friday afternoon. "I have a wonderful brother," Trump said at a White House news conference. "We've had a great relationship for a long time, on day one. He's in the hospital right now. Hopefully,...
