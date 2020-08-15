Global  
 

Taiwan signs $62bn deal to buy US F-16 jets

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Taiwan signs $62bn deal to buy US F-16 jetsWASHINGTON: finalized the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from US aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin on Friday, a source confirmed to AFP, in a $62 billion, 10-year deal sure to anger...
Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

China military says recent drills near Taiwan were 'necessary' to safeguard sovereignty

 BEIJING (Reuters) - China's military recently held drills directed at Taiwan, a People’s Liberation Army spokesman...
WorldNews

HHS Secretary Azar visits mask factory in Taiwan

 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited a mask factory in Taipei on Wednesday, to further congratulate the country on its work in global..
USATODAY.com

US envoy caps Taiwan trip with tribute to late democracy leader

 TAIPEI: A US cabinet member visited a shrine to Taiwan's late president Lee Teng-hui on Wednesday, praising his role in steering the island's transition to..
WorldNews

Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin Aerospace and defense manufacturer

Chinese Fighter Jets Again Intrudes Taiwan's Air Space [Video]

Chinese Fighter Jets Again Intrudes Taiwan's Air Space

TAIPEI — Two Chinese warplanes briefly crossed the centerline of Taiwan Strait and intruded in Taiwan's air defense identification zone at 9 a.m. Monday, Taiwan's Central News Agency reports, citing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:42Published
Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug [Video]

Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was personally present at the Ambala air base to welcome the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft from France. After the planes touched down, they..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published
Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories

As the first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as the 'beginning of a new era in our military history'. The jets will not only provide a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Taiwan signs deal with US to buy F-16 jets
newKerala.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comOilPrice.com

Azar leads highest-level US delegation to Taiwan in decades

 TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

 WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said Friday he wants to learn about Taiwan's “incredibly effective” response to the cornavirus even...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNewsRTTNews

