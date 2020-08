You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gas tank explosion at dumpling shop in northern China injures 12



A gas tank explosion in dumpling shop in northern China left 12 people injured. At around 12:35 on July 22, a gas tank exploded in a dumpling restaurant in Luobei County, Hegang,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this