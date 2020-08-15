|
Hamilton warns 'job not done yet' despite Spanish GP pole
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Hamilton warned that the "job is not done yet" after securing his fourth pole position this year and 150th front row start in sizzling heat and a gusty wind on Saturday ahead of Sunday's 50th Spanish GP.","content":"Lewis Hamilton warned that the "job is not done yet" after securing his fourth pole position this year and 150th front row start in sizzling heat and a gusty wind on Saturday ahead of Sunday's 50th Spanish Grand Prix.The...
