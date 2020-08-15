Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton warns 'job not done yet' despite Spanish GP pole

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Hamilton warns 'job not done yet' despite Spanish GP poleHamilton warned that the "job is not done yet" after securing his fourth pole position this year and 150th front row start in sizzling heat and a gusty wind on Saturday ahead of Sunday's 50th Spanish GP.","content":"Lewis Hamilton warned that the "job is not done yet" after securing his fourth pole position this year and 150th front row start in sizzling heat and a gusty wind on Saturday ahead of Sunday's 50th Spanish Grand Prix.The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton on pole position for Spanish Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
BBC News

Hamilton edges out Bottas to take pole position in Spain

 Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton tops second Spanish Grand Prix practice

 Lewis Hamilton sets the pace from team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues [Video]

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton tops 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice

 Lewis Hamilton heads team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated second practice at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.
BBC News Also reported by •CBC.catalkSPORTMid-DayAutosport

Verstappen storms to unlikely victory over Mercedes duo

Verstappen storms to unlikely victory over Mercedes duo Max Verstappen has sprung what could be the surprise of the season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
FOX Sports

Hamilton warns 'job not done yet' despite Spanish GP pole

Hamilton warns 'job not done yet' despite Spanish GP pole Hamilton warned that the "job is not done yet" after securing his fourth pole position this year and 150th front row start in sizzling heat and a gusty wind on...
WorldNews Also reported by •The AgeBBC News

Tweets about this