Pelicans fire coach Alvin Gentry after five seasons; Ty Lue, Jason Kidd among possible replacements

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Alvin Gentry, who had one season remaining on his contract, was 175-225 in five seasons. New Orleans made the playoffs once during his tenure.
