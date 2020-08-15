|
Pelicans fire coach Alvin Gentry after five seasons; Ty Lue, Jason Kidd among possible replacements
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Alvin Gentry, who had one season remaining on his contract, was 175-225 in five seasons. New Orleans made the playoffs once during his tenure.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alvin Gentry American basketball player and coach
Tyronn Lue American basketball coach and former player
New Orleans Pelicans American professional basketball team based in New Orleans, Louisiana
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Jason Kidd American basketball player and coach
Tweets about this