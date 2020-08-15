|
China restaurant apologizes for weighing customers
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
BEIJING: A restaurant in China has apologized for its controversial policy of asking diners to weigh themselves before entry in an overzealous response to a new national campaign against food waste. The beef restaurant in the central city of Changsha was heavily criticized on...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Trump Orders Sale of TikTok’s U.S. Assets Within 90 Days(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese owner of the popular music video app TikTok to sell its U.S. assets, citing national..
WorldNews
Indian envoy to China meets PLA brass, seeks restoration of status quo on LACAs the India-China military stand-off in Ladakh entered its 100th day this week, and with the disengagement process having stalled, India’s envoy to China..
IndiaTimes
LAC stand-off: We expect China to sincerely work with us to achieve complete disengagement, MEA saysThe India-China standoff in Ladakh entered its 100th day this week, and, with the disengagement having stalled, India’s envoy to China, Vikram Misri, met..
IndiaTimes
'Our relation with China should be on reciprocity': Former Ambassador to Uzbekistan
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
Changsha Prefecture-level city in Hunan, People's Republic of China
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this