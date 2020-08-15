China restaurant apologizes for weighing customers

Global  
 

China restaurant apologizes for weighing customersBEIJING: A restaurant in China has apologized for its controversial policy of asking diners to weigh themselves before entry in an overzealous response to a new national campaign against food waste. The beef restaurant in the central city of Changsha was heavily criticized on...
