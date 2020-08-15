|
‘Historic humiliation’: Spanish press reacts to Barca drubbing
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The Spanish press reported on a night of “shame” and “humiliation” for Barcelona and claimed there was no way back for boss Quique Setién following their Champions League capitulation at the hands of Bayern Munich. Marca, AS, Sport and Mundo Deportivo said Setién’s fate was sealed just seven months...
