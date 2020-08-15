Global  
 

Champions League: Messi, Ronaldo To Miss Semis For First Time In 15 years

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Champions League: Messi, Ronaldo To Miss Semis For First Time In 15 yearsLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had last missed out on the Champions League semi-finals in the 2004-05 season when Liverpool managed to register a memorable win against AC Milan in the final. ......
0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon 00:56

 Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

