Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'You poke the bear:' Bruins announcer Jack Edwards' take on Andrei Svechnikov's injury draws criticism

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Andrei Svechnikov left after getting tangled up with Zdeno Chara. Bruins' Jack Edwards tweets Hurricanes forward "bit off more than he could chew."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Edwards (sportscaster) Jack Edwards (sportscaster) American sportscaster


Boston Bruins Boston Bruins National Hockey League team in Boston, Massachusetts


Andrei Svechnikov Andrei Svechnikov Russian ice hockey player


Zdeno Chára Zdeno Chára Slovak professional ice hockey defenceman


Tweets about this