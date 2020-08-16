|
'You poke the bear:' Bruins announcer Jack Edwards' take on Andrei Svechnikov's injury draws criticism
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Andrei Svechnikov left after getting tangled up with Zdeno Chara. Bruins' Jack Edwards tweets Hurricanes forward "bit off more than he could chew."
Jack Edwards (sportscaster) American sportscaster
Boston Bruins National Hockey League team in Boston, Massachusetts
Andrei Svechnikov Russian ice hockey player
Zdeno Chára Slovak professional ice hockey defenceman
