Portland Trail Blazers Beat Memphis Grizzlies for Playoff Spot
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () With a fourth quarter scoring run propelled by CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony, Portland earned a spot in the first round of the N.B.A. playoffs. They will face LeBron James’s Lakers.
The Portland Trail Blazers just barely came away with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard leading the charge with 42 points. Clay Travis tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he expects the Blazers to repeat that victory and end the Memphis Grizzlies season this Saturday.