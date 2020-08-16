Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland Trail Blazers Beat Memphis Grizzlies for Playoff Spot

NYTimes.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
With a fourth quarter scoring run propelled by CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony, Portland earned a spot in the first round of the N.B.A. playoffs. They will face LeBron James’s Lakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Clay Travis predicts Trail Blazers will end Grizzlies season & earn a playoff spot

Clay Travis predicts Trail Blazers will end Grizzlies season & earn a playoff spot 02:49

 The Portland Trail Blazers just barely came away with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard leading the charge with 42 points. Clay Travis tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he expects the Blazers to repeat that victory and end the Memphis Grizzlies season this Saturday.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

How the NBA playoff play-in works for Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers

 Memphis and Portland meet Saturday in the NBA's first play-in game for a No. 8 seed. Will the league make it a permanent fixture after bubble success?
USATODAY.com Also reported by •HNGNESPN

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies: Everything you need to know about the NBA's first ever play-in tournament

 The Trail Blazers need to win one game to clinch a playoff spot, while the Grizzlies have to win two
CBS Sports

Clay Travis predicts Trail Blazers will end Grizzlies season & earn a playoff spot

Clay Travis predicts Trail Blazers will end Grizzlies season & earn a playoff spot The Portland Trail Blazers just barely came away with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard leading the charge with 42 points. Clay Travis tells Rachel...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

kylegoon

Kyle Goon At the end of their play-in win against the Grizzlies, Terry Stotts said he felt like the Trail Blazers had been th… https://t.co/johscJlA2B 42 minutes ago

danbe_kun

海の向こうはいかに。 Portland Trail Blazers Beat Memphis Grizzlies for Playoff Spot https://t.co/9UpKxxqsJC https://t.co/wz32XM1H1q 43 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Portland Trail Blazers Beat Memphis Grizzlies for Playoff Spot https://t.co/gxV7Ue2I9A 55 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Damian Lillard on LA Lakers: "We can beat these motherf*******" : "We didnt do this sh** to just go ahead and go ho… https://t.co/ALe20Kium0 1 hour ago

Denny1997Brad

Brad Denny What an unbelievable NBA game between Memphis Grrizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. JA Morant has been outrageous… https://t.co/I5rW7C6QTF 2 hours ago

Gillenhoops

Pete Gillen The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies (126-122) in an awesome play-in game in the NBA restart in Or… https://t.co/OflyLnsbUa 3 hours ago

NBCSNorthwest

NBC Sports Northwest BEAT LA BEAT LA BEAT LA BEAT LA!!!!!!!!! 🗣️ https://t.co/QlseDyyVny 3 hours ago

Gordon3218

Jack G RT @ChazClavant: Dillon Brooks puts Jusuf Nurkic on skates then knocks down deep 3 to beat the shot-clock! Play-in game Memphis Grizzlies v… 4 hours ago