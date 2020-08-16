Global  
 

Fawzia Koofi: Afghan negotiator and campaigner shot by gunmen

BBC News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The US envoy said shooting of Fawzia Koofi was an attempt to disrupt the Afghan peace process.
