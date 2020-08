Proctor sent straight to NRL judiciary after Shark bite Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor has been referred directly to the NRL judiciary for the incident that saw him sent off against Cronulla. 👓 View full article

0

