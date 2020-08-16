|
|
|
Robert Trump: President's younger brother dies in hospital
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The president visited his brother, Robert Trump, in hospital on Friday afternoon.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71
President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday...
Denver Post
|
Robert S. Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dies at 72
A loyal spokesman for the family, he shunned the spotlight and had “zero sense of entitlement.”
NYTimes.com
|
President Trump Visits Younger Brother in Hospital in New York
Robert S. Trump, the Trump family’s unofficial spokesman and consigliere, is said to be gravely ill.
NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
|