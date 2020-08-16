Global  
 

Robert Trump: President's younger brother dies in hospital

BBC News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The president visited his brother, Robert Trump, in hospital on Friday afternoon.
News video: President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

 CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC Hospital [Video]

President Trump arrived in New York City to visit his brother, Robert Trump, who is said to be "very ill."

Watch: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House [Video]

US President Donald Trump abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room by a Secret Service agent while he addressing reporters on Monday afternoon. Trump, however, returned minutes later,..

Trump leaves briefing due to shooting near White House [Video]

Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of theWhite House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus update. Hereturned minutes later, saying there had been a..

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday...
Denver Post

Robert S. Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dies at 72

 A loyal spokesman for the family, he shunned the spotlight and had “zero sense of entitlement.”
NYTimes.com

President Trump Visits Younger Brother in Hospital in New York

 Robert S. Trump, the Trump family’s unofficial spokesman and consigliere, is said to be gravely ill.
NYTimes.com


