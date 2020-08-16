Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump dies of undisclosed illness

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism



[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

