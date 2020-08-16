|
Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump dies of undisclosed illness
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died just one day after the president visited him at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
