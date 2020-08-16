Global  
 

Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump dies of undisclosed illness

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died just one day after the president visited him at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
News video: President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York 00:20

 CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, has died at 71

 "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," the president said in a statement.
Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, dead at 71

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday..
Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital

 New York - President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's..
President Trump’s younger brother Robert hospitalized in New York

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is..
WorldNews

President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert has died

 Robert Trump, the US president's younger brother, has died, Donald Trump has said in a statement. At 72, the younger Trump was a real estate developer. The...
Trump visits brother in New York hospital

 "He's having a tough time," the president said, though the younger sibling's condition is unclear.
