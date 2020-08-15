Global  
 

Taylor Swift calls out Trump for 'dismantling of USPS,' encourages fans to vote early

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Saturday to encourage her followers to vote early amid President Trump's attacks on the voting by mail.
