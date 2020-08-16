|
IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Response to Incendiary Balloons; Rockets Intercepted
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Israel carried out airstrikes late on Motzoei Shabbos in the Gaza Strip, following continued launches into Israel of balloon-borne incendiary devices and the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hamas Palestinian Islamic political organization
AP Top Stories August 19 PHere's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Kamala Harris prepares to make history; About 30 large fires burning in California; Israel army hits Hamas targets..
USATODAY.com
Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calmThe strikes came as visiting Egyptian security officials strove to defuse the latest uptick in violence, a Hamas source said. ......
WorldNews
'We are all Hamas': The increasing collaboration between India and Israel’s foesDuring Israel's Operation Protective Edge in Gaza (2014), a viral Facebook post emerged featuring militia men flying Palestinian flags and wearing headbands..
WorldNews
IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloonsIDF tanks and fighter jets attacked a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip on Friday, said the IDF Spokesperson's..
WorldNews
Israel Country in Western Asia
Vacationing Israeli Teen Says She Was Gang-Raped, Shocking the NationOne of the accused has said that as many as 30 men took part in the attack at a hotel in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.
NYTimes.com
Israel signs 'Bundelkhand water project' with Uttar Pradesh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19Published
Bundelkhand in UP to use Israel model to manage its water resources, an agreement signed for new project
IndiaTimes
Israel investigates alleged Eilat gang rape of teenagerPM Netanyahu demands justice amid allegations that a 16-year-old girl was raped by more than 30 men.
BBC News
Incendiary balloon Unmanned balloons launched in the hope of starting fires in enemy countries.
Gaza Strip Self-governing Palestinian territory bordering Egypt and Israel
Gaza's power station shuts down as Israel cuts off diesel imports
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:48Published
Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with IsraelGaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary..
WorldNews
Meet Gaza's 11-year-old rapper
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this