Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Response to Incendiary Balloons; Rockets Intercepted

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Response to Incendiary Balloons; Rockets InterceptedIsrael carried out airstrikes late on Motzoei Shabbos in the Gaza Strip, following continued launches into Israel of balloon-borne incendiary devices and the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs

Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs 02:07

 'We work daily to get food for our children. If we don't work, there's no food.'

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hamas Hamas Palestinian Islamic political organization

AP Top Stories August 19 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Kamala Harris prepares to make history; About 30 large fires burning in California; Israel army hits Hamas targets..
USATODAY.com

Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calm

 The strikes came as visiting Egyptian security officials strove to defuse the latest uptick in violence, a Hamas source said. ......
WorldNews

'We are all Hamas': The increasing collaboration between India and Israel’s foes

 During Israel's Operation Protective Edge in Gaza (2014), a viral Facebook post emerged featuring militia men flying Palestinian flags and wearing headbands..
WorldNews

IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

 IDF tanks and fighter jets attacked a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip on Friday, said the IDF Spokesperson's..
WorldNews

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Vacationing Israeli Teen Says She Was Gang-Raped, Shocking the Nation

 One of the accused has said that as many as 30 men took part in the attack at a hotel in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.
NYTimes.com
Israel signs 'Bundelkhand water project' with Uttar Pradesh [Video]

Israel signs 'Bundelkhand water project' with Uttar Pradesh

Israel signed an agreement over India-Israel Bundelkhand water project with Uttar Pradesh. Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka signed the agreement with Uttar Pradesh's Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Israel investigates alleged Eilat gang rape of teenager

 PM Netanyahu demands justice amid allegations that a 16-year-old girl was raped by more than 30 men.
BBC News

Incendiary balloon Incendiary balloon Unmanned balloons launched in the hope of starting fires in enemy countries.


Gaza Strip Gaza Strip Self-governing Palestinian territory bordering Egypt and Israel

Gaza's power station shuts down as Israel cuts off diesel imports [Video]

Gaza's power station shuts down as Israel cuts off diesel imports

The Israeli restriction is one of many in response to incendiary balloon launches and rocket fire from the besieged strip.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:48Published

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

 Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary..
WorldNews
Meet Gaza's 11-year-old rapper [Video]

Meet Gaza's 11-year-old rapper

Gaza's 11-year-old rapper, Abdel-Rahman Al-Shanti, hopes to become the 'Palestinian Eminem', rising from the impoverished streets of the sealed-off enclave to global stardom.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Israel Shuts Gaza Fishing Zone After Overnight Rockets

Israel Shuts Gaza Fishing Zone After Overnight Rockets Israel closed the Gaza Strip’s offshore fishing zone Sunday following a night of cross-border fighting with Palestinian terrorists, the most intense escalation...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSZee NewsBelfast TelegraphJerusalem PostHinduJapan TodayIndian ExpressnewKerala.comHaaretz

21 fires break out in southern Israel from Gaza explosive-laden balloons

 No casualties or damage reported from conflagrations. Launches follow Israeli decision to block Qatari aid from entering the Strip
Haaretz

Qatar ambassador in Gaza leading ‘intensive talks’ to prevent escalation with Israel

 Israel has retaliated to renewed attacks from the strip by halting shipments of diesel fuel into Gaza, thereby putting the only power plant out of work
Haaretz


Tweets about this

AlRayya10581583

Khaleel Al Rayyan RT @AyaIsleemEn: #Palestinian children do their homeworks use gas lamps during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid ten… 2 minutes ago

ina_maalin

Abdirahman.M.A RT @AJEnglish: Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tensions with Israel https://t.co/72Jk8s36vz 8 minutes ago

a21middleeastn1

a21middleeastnews #Gaza’s lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palest… https://t.co/Lw0sd2AJYb 9 minutes ago

Brokenf8

A Smith➡️Severely Leftist♉️ RT @KhaledBeydoun: Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/CWUJv8Zm1y 11 minutes ago

AdrianH78207042

Adrian Henry Whatever justification is given the actually outcome of Hamas attacks seems only harm to their own people. Gaza's l… https://t.co/5jN4XwAu10 24 minutes ago

Kashmir_Forum

Kashmir Forum RT @KhaledBeydoun: Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel https://t.co/rQymraIrEI 56 minutes ago