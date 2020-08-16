Dhoni Retires: Ranveer Singh calls MS Dhoni 'G.O.A.T.' on Sakshi Dhoni's post for former Indian skipper

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni’s teammate R...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published