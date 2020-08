Video Credit: Wochit - Published 9 hours ago Never Mind: Anti-Environmentalist Withdraws Name For Top BLM Job 00:43 William Perry Pendley has served as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year. But despite President Donald Trump officially nominating him in June to take on the position of director permanently, Pendley won't be taking the job. HuffPost reports Pendley's name has...