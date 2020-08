You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Odds Didn't Favor Him: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Iconic Vegas Hotel



A man is was stabbed multiple times in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in one of the Strip's most famous casino resorts. CNN reports the man was stabbed at the Venetian Hotel, on the Las Vegas Strip. Las.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:35 Published 8 hours ago Goodyear PD investigating suspicious incident



Goodyear PD is investigating after security footage shows a man grabbing a woman, and forcing her into a vehicle. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago Chilling moment woman recorded 'burglar' after being alerted by CCTV smartphone app



This is the chilling moment a woman recorded a burglar allegedly breaking into her house after receiving a notification on her app. Kanjanat Kitjapool, 44, was staying at her parents' home when she.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:27 Published on July 15, 2020

Tweets about this