Sport News and Predictions #ICYIM Lyon have knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League 😵😵😵 Lyon finished seventh in Ligue 1 this sea… https://t.co/WdL4W42C8F 3 minutes ago Sebbs RT @btsportfootball: Manchester United are the last British team left in European competition this season... Arsenal ❌ Celtic ❌ Tottenham… 5 minutes ago RJSPORTS Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faults https://t.co/8hfl2JyYGf 7 minutes ago Six God RT @RealKevinPalmer: Their #UCL demise against Lyon ensures Manchester City finish this season with TWELVE defeats, losing more than 20% of… 8 minutes ago Daily UK News RT @BBCNews: Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faults https://t.co/3xZdDve9id 10 minutes ago Titch BBC Sport - Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faults… https://t.co/6LiCxJd3Qd 11 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faults… https://t.co/eaycrnrRHD 15 minutes ago swissbusiness Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faults… https://t.co/iNpccMoZaH 16 minutes ago